What you need to know for the Foo Fighters show

Dave Grohl. Photo: Getty Images

The Foo Fighters will perform at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch tonight. If you are lucky enough to be heading along here are a few key bits of information you should know.

FOO FIGHTERS: CHRISTCHURCH JANUARY 24:

4pm - gates open

5pm - show starts

SUPPORTING ACTS:

The Breeders and Dick Move

GETTING THERE:

Travelling by bus? Christchurch City Council says the Orbiter route will drop you off with a short walk to the stadium. There are currently no special event services or buses running ahead of or after the show. Planning your way there and back is essential. Head here to plan public transport to and from the stadium. There will be limited parking at the event and traffic management will be in place. Mobility parking is available from the entrance on Wrights Rd if you have a valid mobility pass.

The following roads will be closed to the public and there is no on-street parking available to the public:

Jack Hinton Drive from Whiteleigh Ave to Twigger Street (From 3pm to 11:59pm 24 January 2024)

Twigger Street from Lincoln Road to Jack Hinton Drive (From 3pm to 11:59pm 24 January 2024)

Whiteleigh Ave from Lincoln Road to Show Place (From 9:30pm to 11:59pm 24 January 2024)

Taxis and other ride-share options will be available from Jack Hinton Drive/Lindores St after the concert. Here is a map of the parking, pick up & drop off zones here.

WHERE ARE THE GATES:

This map shows the gate nearest to your seat or section. Ticket holders are expected to have pre-downloaded tickets from the AXS app or printed their tickets before arriving at Apollo Projects Stadium.

WHAT ITEMS ARE PERMITTED INSIDE:

You can take the following items to Apollo Projects Stadium:

A small bag smaller than 30cm x 20cm x 10cm or less

Unopened clear plastic non-alcoholic drink 1 litre and under

Small quantities of home-prepared food such as sandwiches

Banners/signs with non-offensive content no bigger than A4

Umbrellas, selfie sticks, full costume/dress up, high vis clothing, bare feet, commercially prepared drinks and food, metal water bottles or whistles are just some of the list of prohibited items.

For a full list of unacceptable items can be found here.

WHERE TO BUY MERCHANDISE

The Merch Stand is located on Jack Hinton Drive.

EXPECTED SETLIST

Here is the Foo Fighters Auckland’s (Mt Smart) set list:

All My Life

No Son of Mine

Rescued

The Pretender

Walk

Times Like These

Generator

La Dee Da

Breakout

Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs

My Hero

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Learn to Fly

Arlandria

Under You

These Days

Statues

Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners

Nothing at All

Monkey Wrench

Aurora

This Is a Call

Big Balls (AC/DC cover)

Best of You

Encore: