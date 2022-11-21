Woman accused of supermarket shoplifting behind bars

Letiecia Terry Wilson appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning. Photo: ODT files

A man accused of stealing nearly $500 of groceries from a Christchurch business will appear in court today - after his alleged accomplice was remanded in custody this morning.

The 38-year-old man was charged alongside Letiecia Terry Wilson, 25, who shot to prominence when a video of her giving a middle-fingered gesture circulated on social media after she allegedly stole more than $1000 of sparkling wine from a Dunedin supermarket. The man faces an identical charge of possessing a glass pipe.

He was also charged with stealing nearly $500 of groceries - including meat, wine and dental-care products - in Christchurch from November 10 to 12.

The man will appear in court later today.

A member of the public filmed Wilson after she was seen allegedly thieving from a central Dunedin business when the confrontation on George St took place.

The 25-year-old woman appeared before the Dunedin District Court this morning charged with stealing $1030 of sparkling wine from Countdown Andersons Bay on November 10 and possessing a methamphetamine pipe 10 days later.

She was remanded in custody by consent and will reappear in court again next week.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers arrested the couple in Opoho outside Gardens New World about 2am yesterday.

The woman was in the car while the man was returning from a public toilet and numerous items of stolen property were found in their vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Further investigations were ongoing into other incidents in Canterbury and Otago, police confirmed.