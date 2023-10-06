Woman attacked ex and new girlfriend with wheel brace

A Christchurch woman drove almost five hours to confront her ex-partner and his new girlfriend, and attacked them with a metal wheel brace as they slept.

Desiree Ruia Krystal Taputoro, 31, was sentenced this week in the Dunedin District Court to two and a-half years’ jail after a series of violent attacks against her ex-partner.

In May 2017, she was issued with a protection order and on November 7, 2022, breached it by driving from Christchurch to Ranfurly.

Taputoro arrived at the shearing quarters where the victims lived at 2.30am.

Arming herself with a wheel brace, she entered the room where the couple were sleeping.

She asked the woman to identify the man who was sleeping beside her.

When she confirmed it was her ex-partner, court documents said she "struck down hard" on the woman’s collarbone.

The victim felt immediate pain and the force caused her skin to tear.

"You attacked a vulnerable victim in bed with an iron, having unlawfully entered the property," Judge Michael Turner said.

" ... it was vigilante action."

Taputoro turned her attention to her ex-partner, striking him twice and asking: "What about our children?"

The man wrapped his arms around the defendant to stop any further blows.

"The victims were entitled to feel safe in their private quarters ... you had no right," Judge Turner said.

A month later, Taputoro warned the woman not to contact police: "One thing you are taught in jail is you never snitch. Ask [an associate] what happens to snitches."

The defendant had a previous conviction for domestic violence against the same man for which she spent two years and five months in jail.

"You have highly relevant convictions ... and a propensity to use weapons when angered," the judge said.

Counsel Louise Denton said there was a "subtlety" to the way the pair communicated and pointed out Taputoro had been the victim in some of the pair’s altercations.

In November last year, the ex-partners were spending time with their children in Omakau when an argument broke out.

The man said he was going to call police, which angered the defendant.

While he was on the phone, Taputoro picked up a tyre iron and swung it at his head several times, striking him on the arm and shoulder.

"He was doing the right thing and you attacked him. You tried to stop him from phoning for assistance ... he was trying to exercise his rights under the protection order," Judge Turner said.

Taputoro reportedly suffered "significant childhood adversity" and was exposed to domestic abuse and alcohol abuse from a young age.

A report provided to the court said: "It is not surprising she thinks violence is an appropriate reaction. She did not witness or get taught acceptable coping strategies."

Taputoro was convicted of injuring with intent to injure, intimidation and two charges of breaching a protection order.