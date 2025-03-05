Help sought to identify man

Photo: NZ Police

Canterbury police are appealing to the public for help to identify this man.

In a statement today, police said it was part on an ongoing inquiry into an incident in Christchurch in November last year.

Police would like to speak to the cyclist.

"If this is you, or you know who this is, please contact Police on 105 online or by phone and quote file number: 241112/9129."

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- APL