Work on skate park extension to start in October

A popular city skate park extension has been given the green light after feedback from residents that the current park does not cater to beginner skateboarders and scooter users.

The Waipapa/Papanui-Innes Community Board has approved the extension to the St Albans skate park in on Forfar St, Edgeware, based on feedback from local residents.

The extension will utilise the current gravel area, with work expected to start on the landscape plan in October.

It will be completed by April next year.

The community, St Albans School and skate jam participants have all contributed design ideas.

Community board chairwoman Emma Norrish said there has been a great deal of community support for the change, with many people wanting additional skate elements to help beginners improve their skills.

“We can see the positive role that skateboarding can play in community unity,” Norrish says.

“Skateboarding is very much a mainstream urban sport today, helping to keep young people healthy and active while also encouraging creativity and boosting confidence.

“We have collaborated with our community to better meet local needs and deliver an accessible skate park that suits all ages and our diverse neighbourhood.

“By creating a skater-friendly area and ensuring that other park users also have suitable space, St Albans Park can be enjoyed by the whole community.”

The St Albans skate park extension plan. Image: Newsline / CCC

Changes to the initial concept plan will see two walnut trees moved, while proposed seating will be shifted closer to a shady section where people can still watch skate park users.

A low pyramid, wollie ledge and rectangular grind rail will replace the skate area’s double rollover bumps. A cork-type surface laid behind the quarter pipe over the mound will protect the skate area from gravel.

A small barrier section at the top of the hipped quarter pipe will also protect pedestrians using the nearby path.