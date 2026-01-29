Gang member jailed after being caught with 3D-printed gun

By Al Williams, Open Justice reporter

A gang member who was deported from Australia with a history of firearms offences has now been caught with a 3D-printed gun.

Last week, Benjamin Henderson, 38, was jailed for two years and three months when he appeared in the Christchurch District Court on charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm, perverting the course of justice, possessing methamphetamine and displaying gang insignia.

The court heard he was seen wearing a Mongols hoodie around Christchurch on two occasions in January 2025.

He was later arrested and found with methamphetamine and steroids before police searched his house and car and found a 3D gun in his car.

Nine rounds of .22 LR rimfire ammunition were found with it.

In addition, a round of .17 HMR rimfire ammunition was found with the firearm and nine vials of steroids from inside the house.

Judge Michael Crosbie said Henderson had a history of related offending.

A pre-sentence report said he was at risk of reoffending and there was ongoing concern about his behaviour because of his criminal history.

The judge said Henderson had strong gang connections in Australia with the Nomads and in New Zealand with the Mongols.

Defence lawyer George Rahul said he was concerned Henderson would be on lockdown while in prison for 23 hours a day because of his associations.

Judge Crosbie did not accept the submission, saying it was a matter for the Department of Corrections to consider and beyond the court's jurisdiction.

Rahul said the firearm was not in working condition, which was a mitigating factor in the offending.

However, the Crown said instruction manuals for print settings, as well as fitting of components for 3D guns, were readily available online.

Judge Crosbie said it was aggravating that the firearm was 3D printed, meaning it was "outside the system".

"3D firearms cannot be traced by police; they subvert the regulatory measure; the ability to manufacture them is sending something of a chill through the criminal justice system.

"The 3D printing of firearms is linked to criminal activity. There is no lawful or legitimate use for 3D firearms."

Judge Crosbie told Henderson he had an entrenched pattern of engaging with gangs.

"Your view is that much of this comes about because police are out to get you."

Henderson was earlier sentenced to six years and five months in prison in May 2020 for firearm and drug offences and was paroled in September 2021.

Two conditions were that he did not possess or consume drugs or alcohol, and he was required to attend an alcohol and drug assessment.

However, multiple times between February and September 2023, he failed to attend drug assessments, and, on one occasion, did not provide a urine sample.

Henderson attended an appointment in October 2023, where he provided a sample that was not human urine.

He was charged with failing or refusing to provide a urine sample and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He pleaded guilty to failing or refusing to provide a urine sample and was convicted and discharged.

Henderson applied to have the charge of perverting the course of justice thrown out but his application was dismissed by the Supreme Court in November last year.