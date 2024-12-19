Work starts on popular recreation reserve upgrade

Swimmers at Roto Kohatu Reserve. Photo: Newsline

A busy Christchurch freshwater lake reserve is getting a major makeover.

Roto Kohatu Reserve is located off Outlook Place in Harewood and contains two man-made lakes, called Tahi and Rua.

The freshwater lakes are an important habitat for wildlife and a popular aquatic playground for Christchurch residents.

The reserve's new entranceway should be completed for summer.

The new entrance to the reserve provides a more direct route to the main swimming area. Photo: Newsline

As part of the Roto Kohatu Reserve Management and Development Plan, the main entrance to the reserve has been relocated to Outlook Pl.

“The reserve is a fantastic spot for water-based recreation and sports activities, and it proves popular each year with locals heading down over the warmer days,” says Christchurch City Council head of parks Rupert Bool.

“We’re pleased the new entrance is complete and open before Christmas, ready for another busy summer at the lakes.”

The new entrance will provide a more direct route to the main swimming area making it safer for pedestrians.

“As well as making access safer, the new entrance cuts maintenance costs for the gravel road which previously required constant work to keep usable,” said Bool.

“As part of the upgrades we have new water safety signage and information boards in the area, and works are planned for the new year to rebuild and improve the beachfront to make it safer and more user-friendly.”

Photo: Newsline

Parking capacity at the reserve remains the same, with the main car park catering for about 100 vehicles and an overflow car park with an extra 50 spaces.

Boo said the car park fills up rapidly on hot days.

“During the high season, we recommend people consider getting dropped off, carpooling, or visiting at off-peak times to minimise traffic congestion and avoid the crowds that tend to accumulate in the area."

The management and development plan was approved in 2022 and the city council will continue to look at future developments in the area.