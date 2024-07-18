Young Canterbrury farmer takes out national title

George Dodson taking part in a fencing challenge on his way to winning the Young Farmer of the Year title. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury dairy farmer George Dodson was "in shock" after winning the title of New Zealand’s top young farmer.

The 23-year-old from Charing Cross in the Selwyn District was crowned the FMG Young Farmer of the Year on Saturday after a nail-biting grand final in Hamilton.

Dodson secured the win following three days of challenges against six other finalists.

With challenges including an exam, an interview, heavy machinery, livestock, quizzes, and public speaking, all seven finalists were neck-and-neck as they attempted to gain an advantage.

“Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling, the excitement is nothing I’ve ever felt before,” Dodson said after the event.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, it’s just incredible.”

More than 500 spectators poured into the Claudelands Oval to watch the action unfold during Friday’s practical day where contestants worked with quad bikes, power tools and a forage harvester to show off their practical skills.

Dodson said he drew on the strong set of skills he had learned at home and through farm management.

It was his performance in the final buzzer quiz that secured him the win.

"My dad put hours and hours and hours into helping me prepare.

"I also had some of the boys coming out once a week from an hour’s drive away to test me on the buzzer, and I think that showed."

Dodson hopes winning the title will support him in the future – especially in his community and the next step in his career.

"A sharemilking job would be awesome, and I started the Canterbury Young Dairy Farmers Leaders Network, so hopefully getting a bit more support behind that."

As well as the Young Farmer title, Dodson also won the Agri-Knowledge award and more than $90,000 in prizes.

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said Dodson impressed everyone with his broad knowledge and impressive leadership skills.

"FMG Young Farmer of the Year is one of the most prestigious farming awards in the country.

"It’s inspiring to see it go to someone who will not only be a strong ambassador for the next generation of young farmers, but the agricultural industry as a whole."