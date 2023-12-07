Young tram enthusiast keen to follow in granddad's tracks

Former Christchurch city councillor and high-profile radio personality Barry Corbett is now spending some of his time as a tram driver in the central city.

Corbett surprised his passengers this week, enlisting his grandson Daniel to help him out on his tram run, as a special birthday treat for the young boy.

"It was his fourth birthday on Sunday, and we got him this tram driver's costume which his grandmother (Tina) made for him.

"And so today's the first day to wear it when he comes on the tram. He loves the tram comes on them all the time, especially when granddad's driving".

The excited junior driver proved a big hit with the tourists, despite his lack of experience.

Corbett was a well known radio presenter and city councillor, and enjoys using his gift of the gab to share his love of the city with tourists from all over the world.

"I started driving when I retired from council about nine years ago. And I just do it a couple of days a week. It's a great little pensioner job, and it's a bit of fun."

Tram driver Barry Corbett and his 4-year-old grandson Daniel Stewart. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Corbett said he loves driving trams, but isn't sure how long he'll stay in the driver's seat.

"Oh, gosh, I'm 71 now. I'll probably keep going for a few more years while I still got my license. It's always good to have it checked out, but no, I can see me going for a while longer. It's good fun".

Four-year-old Daniel is keen to follow in his granddad's tracks.

And with the trams now running the entire 5km, 18-stop loop, young Daniel may get the call-up again soon.

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air