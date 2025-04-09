Zebra foals arrive at Orana Wildlife Park

A zebra foal with their mum. Photo: Orana Wildlife Park

Two adorable zebra foals have arrived at Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch.

The park's exotic species manager Craig Gilchrist said they were the first foals at the park in more than 30 years.

Visitors now have the rare chance to meet the striking young additions and watch as they explore their new world.

One of the new zebra foals. Photo: Orana Wildlife Park

Gilchrist said park staff members were thrilled with the new arrivals.

"We’re really excited about the adorable foals and we can’t wait for visitors to meet our new kids on the block.

"Herbie is nearly four-months-old; he’s cheeky, full of personality, and growing fast.

"The younger foal is just six-weeks-old, a little shy, and still waiting for a name as we are yet to confirm its sex."

A dedicated animal care team has been supporting the new mums Asale, 15, and Eve, 6, as they bond with their babies.

Even staunch dad Malawi, 13, has needed time-out while the family settles in, Gilchrist said.

"Malawi got a little boisterous after the foals’ arrival, so we needed to separate him from the mums and bubs for some peace and quiet," he said.

"Now the whole herd is back together and it’s time for our visitors to share in the magic."

The zebra herd can access their main habitat so visitors can enjoy watching the foals prancing about.

But they will still have the option to retreat to their night quarters when they need a rest.

"We’re inviting the public to bring their kids to meet ours. Don’t miss your chance to witness these stunning youngsters these holidays," said Gilchrist.