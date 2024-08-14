$1 farm track to form new Canterbury walking trail

Photo: Getty Images / File

A new walking trail showcasing sustainable farming in Canterbury has been given the go-ahead.

The Waimakariri District Council has approved the acquisition of a six-metre wide strip through farmland alongside the North Brook Stream, near Rangiora, for $1.

The project is being led by the Waimakariri Landcare Trust, a group of local farmers focusing on sustainability, which is working alongside the landowning Spark family and the council.

The trust is planning to build a 1.88km trail in three stages.

Mayor Dan Gordon said he is pleased the project is finally going ahead.

'The Spark family has given a lot to the community over the over the years and that includes developing the Northbrook Museum and tractor collection.''

Waimakariri Landcare Trust co-ordinator Erin Harvie said the trust first approached the council in 2021 and is pleased to be able to move forward.

''It is a great proposal and it fits nicely with the long term planning for the area.

''We have been working on it in the background with the support of the council and it will be lovely when it is up and running.''

The proposed North Brook Trail design. Photo: Supplied / Waimakariri District Council

She said the trust will check in with the Spark family once calving is finished, before seeking some updated quotes and applying for grants.

The proposed routes of the North Brook and Arohatia Te Ara trails. Photo: Supplied / Waimakariri District Council

Some planting had already been completed along the stream, with more planned as the trail develops.

Stage one will develop a 1km stretch of the trail between Marsh and Boys Roads, while stage two will complete another 800 metres from Boys Road to the North Brook Wetland.

The final stage of 80 metres will be at Marsh Road, with cyclists and walkers having the option of continuing along Marsh Road to connect with the proposed Arohatia te Awa Trail, which will follow the Ruataniwha Cam River from Kaiapoi and Rangiora.

Information boards will be stationed along the trail to tell the history of the area and promote sustainable farming practices.

Landowner Geoff Spark said his family is pleased to support the trail as part of the wider Arohatia te Awa Trail.

''We see this as an exciting and positive community project that will promote active travel between the two towns.

''The North Brook Stream, which flows through our family farm, is a lovely water way and this project will give access to the public so everyone has the opportunity to enjoy it.''

The council has approved funding of up to $30,000 from the Arohatia te Awa fund to pay for surveying and legal costs and will be responsible for the maintenance of stage one of the trail, once complete.

The timing of the trail's development will depend on funding.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporting

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air