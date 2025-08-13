'$1300 a year for commuter': Mayors disappointed by highway toll

More than 21,000 vehicles pass through Main Rd, Woodend, which is State Highway 1, a day. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Canterbury mayors are disappointed about a proposed toll for the Woodend Bypass, saying local commuters will be hit hard by the cost.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency announced on Tuesday it is proposing a toll for the planned Belfast to Pegasus Motorway, which includes the Woodend Bypass.

The planned Woodend Bypass route with the proposed tolling points. Image: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

While Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said his council was notified last week, Hurunui Mayor Marie Black only found out when contacted by Local Democracy Reporting on Tuesday.

NZTA is proposing two tolling points, with each charging $1.25 per passing light vehicle, and $2.50 for heavy vehicles.

More than 21,000 vehicles use this section of SH1 every day, with freight making up just 9%.

Gordon said this meant Waimakariri and Hurunui residents would bear most of the cost.

‘‘For a resident in Pegasus or Ravenswood, at $2.50 per return trip, that’s around $1300 a year for the average workday commuter - a bill many families simply can’t afford.’’

Gordon said his council has raised concerns with NZTA about ‘‘rat running’’ and congestion through local streets, in Woodend, Kaiapoi and Tuahiwi, as drivers try to avoid the toll.

Black said the toll would have a greater impact on Hurunui residents, as Woodend was on the main access route to Christchurch.

‘‘I am disappointed they (NZTA) didn’t think of consulting with a district that will be more impacted.’’

She said she was in ‘‘two minds’’ about imposing a toll.

‘‘I understand it is about user pays, but my basic principal is I don’t agree with tolling because of the impact it will have on people in our district.’’

Gordon said his council will be making a submission opposing the proposed toll and he encouraged residents to have their say.

‘‘The Woodend Bypass is long overdue. We welcome progress, but safety and affordability must go hand in hand - not come at the expense of ratepayers who have been calling for years for a safe road.’’

Woodend-Sefton Community Board chairperson Shona Powell said she was ‘‘shocked’’ by the level of the proposed tolls.

‘‘I’m excited to see the bypass progress, but that level of cost to locals is disproportionate for what benefit they will get and the impact on Tuahiwi and Kaiapoi seems to have been just brushed off by NZTA.’’

When built, the Belfast to Pegasus Motorway will provide a 10km four-lane motorway extension north of Christchurch and reduce the heavy traffic burden on State Highway 1 through Woodend.

Physical works are due to begin next year.

An alternative route has been identified by NZTA along Smith Street and Williams Street in Kaiapoi, while others have suggested motorists may use Revels Road in Tuahiwi.

NZTA system design regional manager Rich Osborne said six tolling options were considered, including placing tolling points either north or south of the interchange at Pineacres, north of Kaiapoi.

‘‘The proposal we settled on of two tolling points, one on each side of the Pineacres interchange, provides a balance between raising revenue to pay for the roading and managing the diversion of traffic into local communities.’’

The tolling proposal is open for public consultation until Tuesday, September 9.

The final proposal will go to the Transport Minister, with Cabinet making the final decision.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.