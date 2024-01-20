Another busy day for fire crews

A Waikuku Beach volunteer firefighter continues to dampen down hotspots at Loburn following yesterday’s disastrous fire. PHOTOS: JOHN COSGROVE

Canterbury crews have battled blazes for another day amid hot, dry and windy conditions.

In the latest incident, firefighters and four helicopters were called to deal with a quick-spreading scrub fire in the bed of the Waimakariri River.

The blaze was reported at 2.50pm today on the north side of the river bed at Diversion Rd in Swannanoa.

Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Brian Keown said tankers and fire trucks were responding to this afternoon's fire from local brigades including Kaiapoi, Swannanoa, West Melton, Pine Beach and Spencerville.

Some resources have been released from the Amberley fireground to support the response to Swannanoa.

Mr Keown repeated calls for people to be extremely careful with any activities that could spark a fire, as the heat and wind are making it challenging for crews to bring vegetation fires under control.

Meanwhile, following yesterday's disastrous fire which destroyed three homes in the small rural community of Loburn in North Canterbury, authorities have kept the roads closed as FENZ (Fire and Emergency NZ) teams continue to dampen hotspots today as high temperatures continue to soar.

With large sections of shelter belts trees, a forestry block, hedges and gardens also destroyed by the fires, MainPower staff were out in force trying the remedy the damage and restore power to houses.

These disruptions will continue for some homes until Monday amid concerns for water quality as residents wait for the word when they can return to their homes.

Authorities have allowed some residents to briefly return to the area to restock supplies and tend to stock, but many residents remain at other accommodations.

Today FENZ and Rural Fire teams from all over Canterbury, Rescue Team 12 and Waimakariri District Council emergency management and civil defence welfare support staff were out in force working over hotspots, manning roadblocks, and community welfare centers as they helped in any way they could, said WDC Mayor Dan Gordon.

He was talking to the media following a closed meeting attended by 60 residents and FENZ staff at the Council chambers in Rangiora early on Saturday morning.

A team of volunteer firefighters from the Rangiora Fire Brigade work to dampen hotspots on a property in Loburn.

Many residents wanted to know when they could return? was it safe to go home and had other questions concerning livestock.

Mayor Gordon said their priority now was to work alongside FENZ and all the amazing work they’re doing. "Our heart goes out to all those who are affected. It’s obviously very distressing for them but our community is right behind them."

FENZ investigators have been on the scene since the fires started yesterday afternoon.

"They are sorting out how and why the fires started in the manner they did," said FENZ incident controller Colin Russell.

Mayor Gordon and the National MP for Kaikoura Stuart Smith toured the Loburn township, meeting locals and viewing the damage.

Extreme care needed: Fenz

A team of volunteer firefighters from the Rangiora Fire Brigade work to dampen hotspots at one of the three residence’s in Loburn consumed by the fire yesterday.

Fire and Emergency NZ has appealed for everyone in Canterbury to be extra careful not to do anything outside that could spark another fire.

High risk activities include:

• Using equipment that generate sparks, or where blades can strike a stone and cause a spark (eg welders, grinders, mowers, chainsaws). Delay this activity until early morning or evening, or wait for cooler weather

• Parking vehicles in long grass – hot exhausts can start a fire

• Dropping cigarette butts

Take action on your own property today to reduce your exposure to wildfire:

• Clear flammable material from 10m around homes and buildings.

FENZ staff continue to search for hotspots beside one of the many shelter belts of trees which were consumed by the fires at Loburn on Friday.

• Move firewood stacked against houses

• Clear gutters of dried leaves etc that will easily catch fire

• Clear flammable material from under decks

• Trim trees and bushes and removing the trimmings

• Keep grass short (using a trimmer with a nylon line is safer in these conditions than a mower or trimmer with a metal blade that could create a spark)

• Make sure your Rural Addresses Property Identification (RAPID) number is clearly signposted. If you live in a rural or semi-rural area, know what to do if a wildfire breaks out in your area and make a plan

- Additional Reporting ODT Online