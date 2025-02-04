Are these the 'most scenic' tennis courts in NZ?

The Takahanga MainPower Multi Sports Courts have been restored. Photo: Supplied by Kaikōura District Council

Kaikōura’s earthquake-damaged tennis courts have finally been restored, with the mayor touting them as possibly the "most scenic" courts in New Zealand.

The newly refurbished Takahanga MainPower Multi Sports Courts, on the corner of Esplanade and Killarney Street, were opened to the public last week.

The former tennis courts were severely damaged in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2016.

After lengthy negotiations with local sports clubs, an agreement was reached to restore the courts as a multisport facility, including tennis and netball initially, but with the opportunity to include other sports.

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle said he is pleased to see the courts restored.

‘‘It has been a tremendous team effort across council staff, user groups, sponsors and contractors.

‘‘We may be biased, but these multisport courts could quite possibly be the most scenic place in New Zealand to either play or watch tennis and netball.’’

The final cost of the project, which has been split into two stages, is not yet available, but was expected to cost around $350,000.

Stage two will involve installing lighting and other additions.

It has been funded from various sources, including a Lotteries earthquake grant, funding from the previous Government’s ‘‘Better Off’’ fund and sponsorship from MainPower, North Canterbury’s electricity network.

The Kaikōura Community Op Shop has been one of the main contributors, while the council has also contribute funding.

In April 2023, councillors voted to restore the existing split-level structure.

But after the tendering process, restoring the courts as a single level facility proved to be the most cost-effective option.

The work was due to be completed before Christmas but was delayed due to the weather.

While MainPower is the naming rights sponsor, the Takahanga name has been retained to recognise the cultural significance of the site to Ngāti Kurī.

The new Takahanga Sport and Recreation Facility next door has included changing facilities for the tennis players and netballers.

A formal opening is being planned on Friday, February 21.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.