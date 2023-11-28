Armed police called to incident at rural property

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Armed police converged on a house in North Canterbury last night.
A police spokesperson said officers were at a residential property in Hawarden.
They were attempting to engage with the occupants after receiving a report of a disorder about 6pm on Monday.
“There is not thought to be any threat posed to residents in any of the surrounding properties.”
A local resident told Chris Lynch Media said there were ambulances on standby at the Hawarden Domain.
Additional reporting - Sam Sherwood, NZ Herald