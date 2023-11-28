Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Armed police called to incident at rural property

    Armed police converged on a house in North Canterbury last night.

    A police spokesperson said officers were at a residential property in Hawarden.

    They were attempting to engage with the occupants after receiving a report of a disorder about 6pm on Monday.

    “There is not thought to be any threat posed to residents in any of the surrounding properties.”

    A local resident told Chris Lynch Media said there were ambulances on standby at the Hawarden Domain.

    Additional reporting - Sam Sherwood, NZ Herald