Armed police called to incident at rural property

Armed police converged on a house in North Canterbury last night.

A police spokesperson said officers were at a residential property in Hawarden.

They were attempting to engage with the occupants after receiving a report of a disorder about 6pm on Monday.

“There is not thought to be any threat posed to residents in any of the surrounding properties.”

A local resident told Chris Lynch Media said there were ambulances on standby at the Hawarden Domain.

Additional reporting - Sam Sherwood, NZ Herald