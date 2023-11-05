Bees make a buzz at mid-Canterbury show

A&P Association president Victor Schikker, junior vice president Andrew Lawrence and vice president Ben Stock Photo: Supplied

The main theme at this year's Ashburton's A&P Show was bees, bugs and butterflies.

"It covers the local gardener through to the cropping farmer and everything in between," said show president Victor Schikker.

He was brought up on the family farm at Mt Somers and joined stock and station agency, Wrightson NMA, at the age of 17.

"And I'm still there 48 years later, with PGG Wrightson as a stock agent."

Schikker has been involved with the cattle section at local shows for more than four decades and was shoulder tapped in 2017 to preside over the 146th edition.

"I went to the (A & P Association) AGM and I think people had me lined up for it right from then."

Getting people to join the organising committee was challenging, he said.

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Meetings are held throughout the year to organise the show.

"We do struggle with people moving up the ranks, but we've got the next six years covered."

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

The show hosts a two day competition for horses and dog trials and one-day competitions for farm animals and birds.

Sheep shearing, highland dancing, music and other displays are offered.

The Ashburton A & P Association was formed in 1877, when a meeting of farmers was held at Somerset Hotel. The first show was on 15 November 1878, probably at Tinwald.

From Country Life