Big blaze in Waitaki contained

The fire began at midday on Friday and has burnt through about 800ha of vegetation. Photo: Otago Fire and Emergency/Supplied

Fire crews have managed to contain a large vegetation fire at Tokarahi in Waitaki district that has destroyed 806ha of farmland, tussock and scrub.

A major response began after Fire and Emergency NZ were alerted to an out-of-control burn-off about midday on Friday.

In a statement earlier today, Incident Commander Bobby Lamont said six helicopters, one fixed wing aircraft and seven crews were sent to the area after strong winds fanned flames overnight.

"Much of the fire-ground is not easily accessible for our vehicles and we have having to airlift our firefighters in."

Winds were forecast to gust up to 100km/h in the area throughout the day.

The fire flared up again today, with flames reaching six to eight metres high, Mr Lamont said this afternoon.

"Then around 1pm, rain forced our three ground crews working with hand tools to stop work."

Air operations were also stopped due to the weather.

"Rain and cooler weather has helped to suppress the fire and a late afternoon flyover found no evidence of smoke or hotspots," he said.

By 4.30pm, firefighting had stopped for the day.

Mr Lamont said the landowner would monitor the fire-ground overnight and crews would return at 6.30am on Sunday to continue work.

"It's very dry in the Waitaki valley and Central Otago and we ask anyone considering lighting an outdoor fire to check the weather and wind forecast before they proceed."

No buildings or houses were threatened by the blaze.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for further Information and fire safety advice.