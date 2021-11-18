Thursday, 18 November 2021

Courier driver trapped after crash near Rangiora

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Car crash near Rangiora where driver had to be extricated. Photo: George Heard
    Car crash near Rangiora where driver had to be extricated. Photo: George Heard
    A driver of a New Zealand Post courier van has suffered serious injuries after a crash near Rangiora with a light truck.

    Emergency services were called to the scene on Rangiora Woodend Road at 9.30 am at a five-way intersection.

    St John said an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle responded and treated one patient.

    The trapped female driver had to be extracted by Fire and Emergency and was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

    A witness said courier parcels were scattered over the road and had to be cleaned up by New Zealand Post workers.

    Emergency services at serious car crash between Rangiora and Woodend. Photo: George Heard
    Emergency services at serious car crash between Rangiora and Woodend. Photo: George Heard

     

     

    NZ Herald

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter