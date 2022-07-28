Covid-19: 994 new cases, two deaths in Canterbury

There are 994 new cases of Covid-19 and 127 people in hospital with the virus in Canterbury today.

Health officials reported 7627 new community cases across New Zealand on Thursday and 827 current hospitalisations, including 24 people in ICU or HDU.

The national seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 7776.

There are 14 people with Covid in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other cases in hospital are spread across Northland: 18; Waitematā: 126; Counties Manukau: 55; Auckland: 100; Waikato: 88; Bay of Plenty: 34; Lakes: 19; Hawke’s Bay: 43; MidCentral: 56; Whanganui: 15; Taranaki: 15; Tairāwhiti: 4; Wairarapa: 11; Capital and Coast: 25; Hutt Valley: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 17; West Coast: 1; and Southern: 44.

The seven-day rolling average for hospitalisations is rising, going from 766 people a week ago to 790 today.

Health authorities have also reported a further 38 Covid-related deaths. Of these people, two were from Canterbury, two were from South Canterbury, one was from Northland, eight were from Auckland region, four were from Waikato, eight were from Hawke's Bay, one was from MidCentral, one was from Whanganui, three were from Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, and six were from the Southern region.

Of the deaths reported today, one person was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, 15 were in their 80s and 12 were aged over 90. Sixteen were women and 22 were men.

A total of 1455 deaths in New Zealand have been confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor,

In the past seven days there have been an average of 18 deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to Covid-19.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is now 54,409.