Driver killed after two trucks collide

One person has died in a crash involving two trucks in Marlborough this morning.

A police spokesperson said the collision was reported about 9.50am on State Highway 1, at the small town of Tuamarina.

"Sadly, one of the drivers involved died at the scene."

The other was flown to hospital in a serious condition.

They were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

"Police are providing support to the families of both drivers," the spokesperson said.

The Commercial Vehicle Investigation Team and Serious Crash Unit are at the scene and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The road remains closed while a scene examination is carried out and diversions are in place.