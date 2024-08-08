Fears elderly residents being left behind - survey

Agencies such as the North Canterbury Minibus Trust attempt to fill gaps in public transport. Photo: Supplied

Recent findings suggest Waimakariri is a good place to retire but concerns were highlighted for the district's older residents.

A survey of retirees was more positive than the Waimakariri Age-friendly Advisory Group anticipated.

But group members remain concerned about the ability of many to engage in the digital world, and of access to cash, transport and affordable housing.

The findings were presented to a Waimakariri District Council community and recreation committee meeting last month.

‘‘It has provided a remarkably positive view about what it is like to live in the Waimakariri,’’ group chairperson Norman West said.

‘‘It is more positive than we expected. We had expected some more negative responses about access to transport, community services and health services.

‘‘One thing it doesn’t pick up on is how people are coping with financial services.’’

Mr West said the group was also aware a number of elderly found engaging with the digital world ‘‘a real struggle’’, particularly when it came to finances.

The survey received around 250 responses from engagement through local libraries, community groups and retirement villages.

Group committee member John Mather said the group was thinking about how it could advocate for the elderly to large organisations like banks.

‘‘We are not a 'doing group', but an advisory group, but we are wondering whether we should be asking some of these organisations how they find out about people’s experiences.

‘‘Do they have a proper customer service focus?

The group plans to do the survey again next year and hopes to get a much wider response, particularly from those who are struggling, Mr Mather said.

‘‘We know we may not have got to those people, so we need to be aware that age-friendliness is about all people, and we need to reach those people who are the hardest to reach.’’

Public transport in Waimakariri is limited, but several agencies attempt to fill the gap including Kaiapoi Community Support, Presbyterian Support, Oxford Community Trust, the North Canterbury Minibus Trust and the St John Health Shuttle.

Mr Mather developed the survey from a questionnaire prepared by an age-friendly group in The Hague, Netherlands.

The group planned to share its findings with other age-friendly groups and was keen to connect with the Hurunui district’s age-friendly group.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said the age-friendly advisory group played a valuable role in the community.

"Age Friendly Waimakariri is a huge asset to our district and helps to keep us informed of matters that concern our older residents.

"As result of this relationship, they are able to provide excellent advice and guidance to our council, staff and other agencies.

"Surveys such as this are so valuable for us as decision makes. It is always good to know what is working well, but it is of even more benefit to learn where more support is needed and what needs improving."

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.