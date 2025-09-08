Five men vying for four seats at council table

Hurunui’s West Ward includes the tourist town of Hanmer Springs. Photo: Hurunui District Council

There will be at least two new councillors elected in Hurunui’s West Ward.

Five men are vying for four Hurunui District Council West Ward seats in the October 11 election, including sitting councillors Tom Davies and Dave Hislop.

They are being challenged by Christopher Carthy, Richard Roe and Chris Scarlet.

Sitting councillors Karen Armstrong and Ross Barnes are retiring at the end of the council term.

The west ward includes the tourist town of Hanmer Springs and rural communities of Hawarden, Waikari, Hurunui, Culverden, Rotherham, Waiau and Mt Lyford.

Mr Davies and Mr Hislop were elected unopposed for their first terms in 2022.

Mr Hislop and his wife Brenda moved to the Hurunui district 20 years ago and ran Medbury Farm with six staff, milking 1230 cows.

During his time on council, Mr Hislop said he has advocated for the primary sector and for migrants, as well as bringing a farmer’s perspective to climate change planning, and advocating for responsible spending.

Hanmer Springs-based councillor Mr Davies and his wife Lorna are originally from south England and migrated to Christchurch in 2005, moving to the tourist town five years ago.

Mr Davies offers online lessons to Chinese teachers on modern ways of teaching maths, and teaches part-time at Hanmer Springs School.

He said he has advocated for Hanmer Springs during his time on the council.

Mrs Davies has been elected unopposed to the Hanmer Springs Community Board.

The Davies’ son is Environment Canterbury councillor Joe Davies, who is also seeking re-election.

Mr Carthy has more than 30 years' experience in the construction sector and has served as the global secretary for the Christchurch Boys’ High School Old Boys’ Association.

He said he would bring ‘‘transparent governance’’, effective representation and fiscal responsibility.

Dr Roe is based on Rotherham and has 40 years clinical experience, with a focus on health, fitness and wellbeing.

Hurunui’s West Ward includes the rural towns of Hawarden, Waikari, Culverden, Rotherham and Waiau. Photo: North Canterbury News

He said his focus would be on a ‘‘back to basics’’ council, focusing on core essentials.

Mr Scarlet has lived in the Waiau area for 26 years, serving as a volunteer firefighter, a school board of trustees member and running farming and construction businesses.

He said he wants the district to remain ‘‘resilient, forward-looking, and community-focused’’.

There were just four candidates for five positions on the Hanmer Springs Community Board, with Mrs Davies, Chris Hughey, Alice Stielow and Ann Toomey elected unopposed.

A by-election will be held after the October 11 to fill the remaining vacancy.

A meet the candidates meeting for west ward and Environment Canterbury candidates will be held on Wednesday, September 10, from 7pm at Hillcrest Chambers (the former Amuri County Council building), Mountainview Road, Culverden.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

