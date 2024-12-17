Former Crusaders CEO eyes another term as council boss

Hamish Riach. Photo: Supplied

Ashburton District Council's chief executive has indicated he will be putting his name forward for another term.

The district council announced on Monday it will begin the recruitment process for its chief executive position soon.

Current chief executive Hamish Riach has completed the maximum term of employment permitted under the Local Government Act of seven years (five years, plus a two-year extension).

The role is required to be readvertised but the incumbent can reapply.

“I can confirm it is my intention to re-apply,” Riach said on Monday.

Riach was appointed in 2018 and will have completed seven years in September 2025.

The council has engaged recruitment agency Brannigans Christchurch to provide independent advice to elected members and to facilitate the recruitment process.

The position will be advertised online from Wednesday for a month and the council intends to complete the process by early March.

Riach has almost 20 years of experience in the local government sector, having held financial and chief executive roles across four district and city councils.

He began his local government career at Christchurch City Council, before spending time at the Manawatu, MacKenzie, and Selwyn District Council where he was chief executive for two years.

He has also held several chief executive positions in the private sector, amassing 24 years of experience – including 17 at the helm of the Crusaders Super Rugby franchise.

Under Riach's watch, the Crusaders won six titles and lost four finals.

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.