Gordon retains Waimakariri mayoralty

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon. Photo: Supplied

Dan Gordon is ‘‘relieved and humbled’’ after a resounding victory in the local government elections.

He has been re-elected as Waimakariri Mayor with 87 percent of votes counted, based on progress results, defeating Miles Stapylton-Smith.

‘‘I’m relieved and very humbled by the result,’’ he said.

‘‘I am truly honoured the community has placed its confidence and trust in me to continue to serve this wonderful district as mayor for another term.’’

Mr Gordon will be joined by three new councillors, with Jason Goldsworthy elected in the Rangiora-Ashley ward, Brent Cairns in the Kaiapoi-Woodend ward and Tim Fulton in the Oxford-Ohoka ward.

He said a priority for the new council would be responding to Government reforms, and particularly the proposed Three Waters reforms.

‘‘In this term, I will continue to push for a better outcome on this issue for all our ratepayers and residents.

‘‘Another concern may be the proposed Resource Management Act reforms and the review of local government, which is due to be released later this month.’’

Managing the growth of the district, traffic congestion in Southbrook and Woodend, climate change and keeping rates rises down were other priorities.

Mr Gordon also planned to make himself accessible to residents, including running ‘‘drop-in’’ sessions for residents to express their views.

Incumbent Environment Canterbury councillors Claire McKay and Grant Edge have been re-elected in the North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke Constituency, based on progress results.

Environment Canterbury North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke Constituency (two vacancies):

Claire McKay 12,232.

Grant Edge 10,524.

Shaun Lissington 8,427.

Rachel Vaughan 8,284.

-By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

■ Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.