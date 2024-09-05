Govt promises to start work on Woodend Bypass before next election

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The funding was announced as part of the Government’s 2024/27 National Land Transport Programme on Monday [September 2] by Transport Minister Simeon Brown.
‘‘The community will be thrilled to hear the government has made a firm commitment to construction of the Woodend Bypass.
‘‘The bypass has long been campaigned for by the community and council, and commitment for construction to start within three years will be welcome news to locals.’’
Mr Gordon said he was keen to see other Waimakariri projects move forward, including the proposed Rangiora eastern link road and the upgrade of Skew Bridge at west Kaiapoi.
‘‘We also welcome NZTA (New Zealand Transport Agency) putting aside funding to complete the business case for the Rangiora eastern link road.
‘‘This is key infrastructure that will unlock growth and development in Rangiora and provide more efficient and reliable travel times.
‘‘Skew Bridge hasn’t been included in this link, but we will continue to advocate for this in the coming years.’’
Mr Brown gave the green light for planning to begin on the Belfast to Pegasus Motorway during a visit to Waimakariri in July.
On Monday, he said the $1.8 billion investment will boost economic growth and productivity and reduce travel times.
‘‘Christchurch is the economic powerhouse of the South Island, and transport is a critical enabler for economic growth and productivity.
‘‘With $1.8 billion of investment over the next three years, we are committed to making sure that every transport dollar is spent wisely on the projects and services that Cantabrians need.’’
More than $900 million will also be invested in maintenance and pothole prevention work to make the region’s state highways and local roads safer, Mr Brown said.
Waimakariri MP and Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey said the Woodend Bypass design is progressing.
‘‘There has been a lot of discussion around the Pegasus roundabout and the Ravenswood interchange and I know NZTA is looking whether to build an underpass or overpass.’’
The Government is consulting on a proposed new 110kph speed limit for the Christchurch Southern Motorway.
Depending on the outcome, Mr Doocey said he will consider advocating for a 110kph speed limit for the Christchurch Northern Corridor.
‘‘It has been common feedback from people that the roads of national significance are built for that speed and safety.’’
By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter
