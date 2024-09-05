Govt promises to start work on Woodend Bypass before next election

Photo: Matt Doocey MP

The Woodend Bypass has been included as part of a $1.8 billion funding boost for transport in Canterbury.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown with Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said he welcomed the commitment from the Government to begin work on the Belfast to Pegasus Motorway, including the Woodend Bypass, before the next election.

The funding was announced as part of the Government’s 2024/27 National Land Transport Programme on Monday [September 2] by Transport Minister Simeon Brown.

‘‘The community will be thrilled to hear the government has made a firm commitment to construction of the Woodend Bypass.

‘‘The bypass has long been campaigned for by the community and council, and commitment for construction to start within three years will be welcome news to locals.’’

Mr Gordon said he was keen to see other Waimakariri projects move forward, including the proposed Rangiora eastern link road and the upgrade of Skew Bridge at west Kaiapoi.

‘‘We also welcome NZTA (New Zealand Transport Agency) putting aside funding to complete the business case for the Rangiora eastern link road.

‘‘This is key infrastructure that will unlock growth and development in Rangiora and provide more efficient and reliable travel times.

‘‘Skew Bridge hasn’t been included in this link, but we will continue to advocate for this in the coming years.’’

Mr Brown gave the green light for planning to begin on the Belfast to Pegasus Motorway during a visit to Waimakariri in July.

On Monday, he said the $1.8 billion investment will boost economic growth and productivity and reduce travel times.

‘‘Christchurch is the economic powerhouse of the South Island, and transport is a critical enabler for economic growth and productivity.

‘‘With $1.8 billion of investment over the next three years, we are committed to making sure that every transport dollar is spent wisely on the projects and services that Cantabrians need.’’

Monday’s announcement also includes a commitment to plan a second Ashburton bridge, access improvements for State Highway 1 at Halswell and a $350 million investment in Canterbury’s public transport network.

More than $900 million will also be invested in maintenance and pothole prevention work to make the region’s state highways and local roads safer, Mr Brown said.

Waimakariri MP and Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey said the Woodend Bypass design is progressing.

‘‘There has been a lot of discussion around the Pegasus roundabout and the Ravenswood interchange and I know NZTA is looking whether to build an underpass or overpass.’’

The Government is consulting on a proposed new 110kph speed limit for the Christchurch Southern Motorway.

Depending on the outcome, Mr Doocey said he will consider advocating for a 110kph speed limit for the Christchurch Northern Corridor.

‘‘It has been common feedback from people that the roads of national significance are built for that speed and safety.’’

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.