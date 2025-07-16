Potential sites identified in Christchurch for National Erebus Memorial

A section of the fuselage of the Air New Zealand DC-10 which remained intact on the icy slopes of Mt Erebus. Photo: File image / Creative Commons

Potential National Erebus Memorial sites in Christchurch have been shared with the families of the victims.

Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae from the Ministry for Culture and Heritage said the sites have been identified as possible locations for the memorial.

It would honour the 257 people who lost their lives in 1979 when Flight TE901 crashed into the slopes of Mt Erebus in Antarctica while on a sightseeing tour.

"The potential sites we shared with Erebus families and members of Operation Overdue are Avon Riverbank in the central city, Cracroft Reserve in Cashmere and St James’ Church grounds in Harewood," Leauanae said.

No decisions have been made about locating the memorial in Christchurch or which of the potential sites may be selected.

The ministry is currently seeking feedback from Erebus families on each of the potential sites.

"We are grateful to Erebus families for their continued engagement. Sharing these potential sites is an important step and we will carefully consider their feedback.

"We are committed to building this memorial - for the people who lost loved ones, for New Zealanders, and for those here and overseas impacted by the Erebus tragedy," says Leauanae.

A rescue worker at the crash site of the Air New Zealand plane that hit Mount Erebus in Antarctica in 1979. Photo: Getty Images

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said the city is honoured to be considered as a possible location for the memorial.

"On behalf of Christchurch, I extend a warm invitation to Erebus families to consider the city as a potential location for the memorial," says Mayor Mauger.

"As a city, we have experienced tragedy and understand the deep impact the Erebus disaster continues to have on people across Aotearoa.

"Christchurch is long connected to Antarctica, we feel a deep sense of responsibility to honour the lives of your loved ones with great care and quiet dignity."

Leauanae said the Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage will continue to work closely with Erebus families, mana whenua and stakeholders to find a site for the memorial.