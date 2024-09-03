Government commits $13m towards Pages Rd bridge replacement

The Government has confirmed it will partly fund the Pages Rd bridge replacement in Christchurch through a $1.8 billion investment in Canterbury's transport system.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme will contribute $13 million towards replacing the bridge in New Brighton.

The planned $80 million project will also see a new T-intersection and traffic lights put in to replace the Pages Rd, Hawke St and Seaview Rd roundabout, Pages Rd westbound increased to two lanes, underground utility upgrades, and other intersection modifications, kerb buildouts, pedestrian crossings and parking changes.

Brown described the new bridge as a "key resilience project which Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger has been a strong advocate for".

Christchurch East Labour MP Reuben Davidson has also lobbied for the project and launched a petition in July, calling for the Government to fund the bridge replacement.

The current Pages Rd bridge. Photo: Geoff Sloan

“The Pages Rd Bridge is a vital lifeline," Davidson said at the time.

"It carries traffic and utilities like water, fibre, and power into New Brighton.

"In an emergency it will be crucial to get residents out and emergency services and supplies in."

Christchurch city councillor Celeste Donovan called the bridge replacement the No 1 project for the region.

"It provides the lifeline link to the area. So we know if there was a tsunami or another event that it provides the key linkage for the eastern suburbs to get out of the area, so it is really vital that we get that work completed as soon as possible," Donovan said.

Brown said Christchurch is the economic powerhouse of the South Island "and transport is a critical enabler for economic growth and productivity".

"With $1.8 billion of investment over the next three years, we are committed to making sure that every transport dollar is spent wisely on the projects and services that Cantabrians need.

"The NLTP will deliver a significant pipeline of transport infrastructure for Canterbury to reduce congestion and enable Cantabrians to get to where they want to go, quickly and safely."

Brown said the programme will prioritise the SH1 Belfast to Pegasus Motorway and Woodend Bypass as a new Road of National Significance.

Three other Roads of Regional Significance are also on the priority list - SH1 Rolleston access improvements, SH75 Halswell Rd improvements, and a second Ashburton Bridge.

“SH1 Belfast to Pegasus and the Woodend Bypass is a critical project that was abruptly stopped under the previous government," Brown said.

"Our Government is getting this project back on track to unlock more land for housing in the Waimakariri district, provide more reliable freight connections to key freight hubs and export markets, and reduce travel times for motorists so they can spend more

The planned New Brighton bridge upgrade. Photo: Supplied

time doing the things they love.

"We will complete design and property purchase for the SH1 Rolleston access improvements and work with Ashburton District Council to progress a second Ashburton Bridge.

"These critical projects will increase resilience and enable Cantabrians to get to where they want to go, quickly and safely.

“Our state highways are critical routes that serve as important lifelines for communities. Replacements of two priority bridges on SH82, the Waihao Branch Bridge and Elephant Hill Bridge, will increase resilience where alternative routes are not available.

“Over $900 million will be invested on maintenance and pothole prevention to ensure the region’s state highways and local roads return to the safe and reliable standard motorists expect. This includes resealing and rehabilitation works on 575 kilometres of state highway to prevent pesky potholes from forming in the first place.

“Delivering reliable and efficient public transport is also a priority for Canterbury. That’s why over $350 million will be invested in the region’s public transport network, including improvements on Halswell Rd, a key bus route in a growing part of Christchurch.”