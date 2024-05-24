$65m New Brighton bridge project passes another hurdle

The long-awaited new Pages Rd bridge is a step closer to being built.

The $65 million 'Gateway to New Brighton' project will see a brand-new bridge built, along with major upgrades to Pages Rd and improvements to surrounding streets.

The project was approved by a hearings panel on Thursday, with the recommendations now going to Christchurch City Council for final approval.

An artist's impression of the new bridge on Pages Rd. Image: Newsline

Coastal Ward city councillor Celeste Donovan said the Pages Rd bridge will be the most significant transport project in the city.

"It provides the lifeline link to the area.

"So we know if there was a tsunami or another event that it provides the key linkage for the eastern suburbs to get out of the area, so it is really vital that we get that work completed as soon as possible."

The current Page Rd bridge is almost 100-years-old and suffered significant damage in the earthquakes.

A report by city council staff warned if nothing was done, the bridge would continue to deteriorate and put the safety of thousands of residents at risk.

Public consultation resulted in the panel proposing a number of changes to the project’s initial design plan, such as including additional parking on Hawke St, Rawson St and Seaview Rd.

The current Pages Rd bridge. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The current roundabout will become a pocket park, featuring the existing palm tree, and the new traffic lights and bridge will be slightly to the north.

Other key upgrades include:

A new T-intersection and traffic lights to replace the roundabout at Pages Rd, Hawke St and Seaview Rd.

No vehicle access to the T-intersection from Owles Terrace and New Brighton Rd.

A lane change on Pages Rd westbound from one to two lanes.

Intersection modifications, kerb buildouts, pedestrian crossings and parking changes on surrounding streets.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air