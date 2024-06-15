Snapping up properties

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fady Mishriki, co-founder of wireless charging company PowerbyProxi, which he sold to Apple in 2017, has paid $18,273,913 to buy six lake-facing central Queenstown residential properties.
Five of the properties — four on an exclusive cul de sac, The Terrace, and one on Park St — border each other.
Another, at 27 Brisbane St, has street access off both Brisbane St and Park St, and was bought for $5,173,913 — his biggest purchase to date — in April 2021.
There is an unconfirmed suggestion he has also bought two other properties near 150 Park St, which he secured last November for $4 million.
The Aucklander paid $1.5m for each unit and $2.8m for No 18.
He then paid $4m, the following January, for neighbouring 20 The Terrace, which contains a
’60s house but has a large 973sq m section.
Mr Mishriki’s buy-up of 150 Park St makes sense, as it is immediately below 20 The Terrace.
However, an observer notes "given the steepness of it, I don’t quite know how you build on it by combining them all — the land falls down quite steeply".
It is thought these properties are rented out to long-term tenants.
But Mr Mishriki’s company, Tepar Ltd, won resource consent approval to let out 27 Brisbane St, including a two-bedroom unit below, for visitor accommodation, with a maximum 12 guests at any one time.
Tepar Ltd’s resource consent application says the Auckland-based applicant had bought the property as a part-time holiday residence.
"Given the residential unit is used as [a] part-time holiday home for the owners, it cannot be rented to long-term tenants.
"Therefore, the applicant seeks to utilise the dwelling for short-term visitor accommodation, whilst not using it for themselves or friends/family."
Mr Mishriki could not be contacted for comment this week — it is thought he is overseas.
He is the son-in-law of prominent retirement village owner Fraser Sanderson, who developed the Queenstown Country Club village on Ladies Mile and who has a holiday home in Queenstown — in Park St, of all places.