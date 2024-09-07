GP access still an issue, says CEO

Andrew Swanson-Dobbs. Photo: ODT files

The waiting time to see a GP in Oamaru is an ongoing issue.

None of the six general practices in the town are accepting new patients without them first going on a waiting list.

As of this week, North End Health Centre and Junction Doctors were not taking new patients aside from rest-home residents or friends and family of registered patients.

Central Medical has a wait list but it was closed as of Wednesday this week.

Te Kaika was not taking new patients but was working through its waiting list.

South Hill Medical also has a waiting list but is accepting new patients as others de-register.

Oamaru Doctors is not accepting new patients and does not have a waiting list.

WellSouth Primary Health Network chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said the stretched GP issue was a big problem.

"It’s not just Oamaru. We have the same issue in Invercargill and my colleagues in other [public health organisations] up and down New Zealand report the same challenge."

Years of underfunding had created "a real tragedy in the health system", he said.

"We need to see parity for doctors and nurses working in general practice and primary care to their Te Whatu Ora colleagues, so that people can pick a career based on their passion rather than which one sufficiently is going to [help] them pay their mortgage", Mr Swanson-Dobbs said.

"We have an unlevel playing field and it’s a real disadvantage at the moment."

However, there were options for those struggling to get in to see a GP, he said.

"Some practices do keep urgent slots to see you, so do articulate your need clearly to your practice.

"There are some great telehealth providers that can help people get access to care, especially in the rural environment."

General practices across the country were feeling frustrated, Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners president Dr Samantha Murton said.

"It’s disappointing that we continue to express our frustration and it falls on deaf ears.

"The problem with that is then our future GPs don’t feel confident to come [out of training] because whatever we say doesn’t shift anything and it absolutely has to shift.

"We love our jobs. We love what we do with patients and are challenged everyday, and it’s always exciting. However, running a business is extraordinarily difficult in the current framework."

Waitaki MP Miles Anderson said he sympathised with Oamaruvians facing long GP wait times.

But he warned it could be "a long slog" to reverse it.

"It’s certainly a major concern. We’re doing something about it [but] unfortunately, it’s not an overnight fix."

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti had asked Health NZ Te Whatu Ora to "explore a targeted international GP recruitment drive", Mr Anderson said.

Plans for a third medical school based in Hamilton were also still progressing, but the business case was not expected until early 2025.

"[Dr Reti] wants that third school to have a rural and primary care focus, which would go some way to keep more than 300 New Zealand students currently training in Australia, keep them here in New Zealand."

Mr Anderson hopes the updated work force plans from Health NZ, which are expected sometime this month, will help address the pay disparity between GPs and specialist doctors.

