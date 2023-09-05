Guinea Pigs strut their stuff at national show

Guinea pig enthusiasts from all around New Zealand descended upon the small rural town of Prebbleton in the weekend for the annual national guinea pig show.

More than 100 spruced-up cavy were competing for ribbons and trophies awarded by two Swedish experts judges fresh from officiating in Australia. The annual event was hosted by the Garden City Cavy Club, with the show held alternately each year between the North and South Islands.

Show manager Jason Lennie said that even though cavy lovers aren't great in number, they are very dedicated to the care and well-being of the small creatures.

"Keeping animals, it's a huge responsibility. So while we obviously would love to see it grow and more interest in it, it's important that those who take it on are very responsible and understand how important welfare is".

He says gunea pig enthusiasts are a close-knit and passionate community, with their shared passions helping to form some strong friendships. "Really, it ticks a whole lot of boxes.

There's the community that comes with it and honestly that's probably a huge part of it. So yeah, multifaceted like any interest. It just happens to be guinea pigs".

Lennie said there were a reasonable amount of spectators over the weekend, which he hopes will attract more numbers to their niche hobby.

By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air