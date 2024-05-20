Help sought to find woman in Waimate area

Natasha Cameron. Photo: NZ Police

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a woman in the Canterbury area.

Natasha Cameron has a warrant to arrest and is wanted by police.

The 28-year-old is believed to be in the Oamaru and Waimate areas and should not be approached, police said today.

Anyone who has seen or could help to locate her were asked to call the emergency number 111 and quote file number 240515/3575.

Alternatively, information could be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.