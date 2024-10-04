Technical's star midfielder ruled out this weekend due to injury

Matt Tod-Smith. PHOTO: AW MEDIA

Cashmere Technical will be without midfielder Matt Tod-Smith for the first home game of their National League campaign against the Wellington Phoenix Reserves on Sunday.

Tech will now have to wait until next week to find out if Tod-Smith will be able to play again this season.

Tod-Smith went down with a knee injury trying to turn on the ball late in Tech’s 4-0 win over Western Suburbs in the National League last Sunday and had to leave the field. Tech finished the game with 10 men.

The midfielder will have scans on his knee on Monday afternoon to assess the damage. While coach Dan Schwarz fears it could be an ACL tear - which has a nine-month recovery period - he is hoping for a more positive prognosis.

“We need to get the reports in and see what damage is actually done there, but we’ll prepare for the next few weeks to not have him,” he said.

Schwarz said Tod-Smith had a lot of swelling and pain but he was able to put weight on the leg.

What is certain is he won’t be fit for Tech’s first home game of the campaign against the Wellington Phoenix Reserves on Sunday at English Park.

Yuya Taguchi hits a volley over Western Suburbs goalkeeper Quillan Roberts. PHOTO: WAREHAM SPORT MEDIA

Schwarz said he was looking forward to the challenge of playing against some full-time footballers. Phoenix first-team regular David Ball started their 2-0 loss to Eastern Suburbs on Saturday, while contracted players Luke Supyk, Gabriel Sloane-Rodrigues and Corban Piper also eatured.

“It’s always good to test yourselves against the best players, so it’s really nice to host the Phoenix and have a professional team come to Christchurch to play against us,” he said.

“We just hope we can give a fair account of ourselves and have a good game.”

Coastal Spirit fought to a 0-0 draw with reigning champions Wellington Olympic on Saturday and now face their first away trip of the campaign this weekend against Auckland’s Western Springs who lost 4-0 to Napier City Rovers in their first game.

Head coach Robbie Stanton said Saturday’s result gave them confidence for the season.

“Olympic are one of the strongest groups in the country and we have more than matched them,” he said.

In the women’s National League, Canterbury United Pride got their season off to the best possible start with a 4-1 victory over the Wellington Phoenix Reserves.

The Pride came from 1-0 down and stormed to victory in the second half.

On Saturday they’ll play away against Wellington United – who opened their campaign with a 3-2 win over Western Springs.

Men's National League - round 2

Birkenhead United v Western Suburbs, Shepherd's Park, 2pm Saturday

Wellington Olympic v Auckland City, Martin Luckie Park, 3pm Saturday

Western Springs v Coastal Spirit, Seddon Fields, 3pm Saturday

Cashmere Technical v Wellington Phoenix Reserves, English Park, 2pm Sunday

Eastern Suburbs v Napier City Rovers, Madills Farm, 2pm Sunday

Points

Cash Tech 3; Napier 3; Auckland City 3; Eastern 3; Coastal 1; Olympic 1; Birkenhead 0; Phoenix Res. 0; Western Springs 0; Western Suburbs 0

Women's National League - round 2

Wellington Phoenix Reserves v Waterside Karori, Fraser Park, 7pm Friday

West Coast Rangers v Western Springs, Fred Taylor Park, 7.30pm Friday

Southern United v Central Football, Logan Park, 12.30pm Saturday

Wellington United v Canterbury United, Newtown Park, 2pm Saturday

Auckland United v Eastern Suburbs, Keith Hay Park, 5pm Saturday

Points

West Coast 3; Canterbury 3; Wellington Utd 3; Auckland Utd 1; Karori 1; Eastern 1; Southern 1; Western Springs 0; Phoenix Res. 0; Central 0