Defending champs Burnside West University eye more silverware

Burnside player-coach Carl Huyser (left) and captain Matt Hay will be defending the two-day and one-day titles this year. PHOTO: SHANE YOUNG

Burnside West University are not feeling the pressure as the new Metro cricket season gets under way on Saturday.

Burnside won the one and two-day trophies last season - the first time since 1991 they’d completed the 'double'.

But player-coach Carl Huyser said they do not mind having a target on their back.

“The way we see it is more like a privilege to be able to go again and potentially bag some of those trophies and that’s what we’re looking to do,” he said.

He was happy with the possibility of opponents lifting their game to play Burnside.

“We want people to be at their best and we want to beat teams when they’re at their best.”

Riccarton have signed England under-19 and Durham batter Ross Whitfield this season. PHOTO: GETTY

At the other end of the scale, newly-promoted Riccarton have made moves for their first season in the premiership after being relegated two years ago.

They’ve picked up former Burnside all-rounder Ethan O’Donoghue and Sydenham’s Devon Flannery, while English under-19 batter Ross Whitfield comes over for the summer from English side Durham’s second XI.

Head coach Darrin Entwistle said his team would be prepared.

“We’ve been having optional nets throughout the winter. We’ve had a very good pre-season, some bowling sessions with Dale Hadlee, an inter-squad game between the top two sides, and our prems and our seconds played Ohoka in Mandeville.

“We’re absolutely stoked for the team and the club to be back in the premiership, but we’re not just going there to say hello. We’re back, we’re going there to actually make a mark.”

