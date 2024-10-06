Gore police appeal for information about children

Photo: Facebook/supplied

Gore police have issued an urgent appeal for people in the Gore community to call them if they have children aged between 10 to 14 years old and are concerned about their whereabouts.

In a social media post at about 5.40pm today a member of the public reported seeing two children playing on the railway bridge beside the State Highway 1 road bridge in central Gore (pictured above).

"Police went to the area but the children were no longer there.

"If your children are aged between 10 and 14 years old and they have been on the bridge today, or if you have concerns about your children's whereabouts, please contact police on 111 and reference file number 241006/7657", the post said