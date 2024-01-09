Images show proximity of fire to Kirwee homes

Dramatic images capture the scorched earth mere metres away from homes and buildings. Photo: George Heard

Aerial images highlight the extent of the damage caused by a vegetation fire believed to have been started by sparks from the brakes of a freight train in Kirwee, Canterbury.

The dramatic images, taken by the Herald, capture the scorched earth mere metres away from homes and buildings.

The pictures show the once-vibrant Kirwee landscape wearing scars of charred devastation, blackened and ashed by the scrub fire.

Three helicopters along with 17 fire crews fought the fires. Photo: George Heard

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told the Herald it received multiple calls about fires along railway tracks between Rolleston and Darfield, west of Christchurch, around 4.15pm on Sunday.

Three helicopters and 17 Fire and Emergency crews, fought the fires.

By 7.30pm Fenz confirmed crews managed to contain fires that broke out, and properties near Kirwee, were “no longer ... under immediate threat from fire” and no properties were damaged.

The spokesman confirmed there were no major flareups overnight.

Multiple vegetation fires started by sparks from the brakes of a freight train threatened homes along a railway line near Kirwee.

“One crew remains on the scene this morning to monitor hotspots. They are about to be relieved and we expect to have one crew keeping an eye on things today.”

A KiwiRail spokeswoman earlier told the Herald said it was investigating how the fire started, but believed it was “likely” due to sparks from the brakes of the train.

“A freight train shunting wagons from a milk factory in West Rolleston was held back near Darfield earlier today after it created a number of grass fires along the track,” she said.

“The train was stopped while the incident was being investigated. No one was hurt.”

The railway track between Rolleston and Darfield was closed overnight.

Affected services overnight included the TranzAlpine travelling from Greymouth to Christchurch with 172 passengers on board. Overnight freight services were also affected.

Bus replacements were put in place for the TranzAlpine passengers.

By Pierre Nixon