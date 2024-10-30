Large shed fire in Waimakariri

Fire crews have been battling a large blaze in a barley shed north of Christchurch this morning.

The 60m by 20m shed was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the Sefton property in the Waimakariri district at 4.10am on Wednesday.

Four fire appliances and four additional tankers were called to the scene.

Crews from the Woodend, Rangiora, Waikuku Beach, Amberley, Pines Beach, and Sefton stations were called to the structure fire.

There were currently no reports of injuries.