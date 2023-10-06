Looking for things to do this weekend?

Main wharf Akaroa : Newsline.

Boogie to house music, explore Antarctica and celebrate the history of Akaroa - check out what's on in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula this weekend.

Awesome Antarctica Days of Ice

The final days of Awesome Antarctica are taking place this weekend! Ōtautahi Christchurch is one of only ﬁve Antarctic Gateway cities in the world, and Tūranga have been holding events throughout the week to celebrate the opening of the Antarctic science season.

This weekend you can experience the ancient chorus of Tahu-nui-ā-Rangi in an installation of light and sound by Jason O'Hara, hear author Natasha Gardiner and illustrator Sophia White tell the story of Who am I? during Days of Ice storytimes, meet huskies, make origami penguins and more!

Kaiapoi Spring Festival Party in the Park

Enjoy a fabulous day out for the whole family at the Kaiapoi Spring Festival Party in the Park with food, market stalls, live music and plenty of entertainment for everyone. Get involved with paddle boats, water walkers, a giant inflatable slide, an interactive farmyard, a bouncy castle, pony rides, a photo booth, face painting and more!

The event will be on from 11:30am – 2:30pm Sunday at Trousselot Park and Scott Rose Gardens 45 Charles Street. Free to attend, however for those wanting unlimited access a $5 wristband must be purchased from the All Together Kaiapoi gazebo.

Sunset New Zealand

Head down to Engineers Bar on Saturday night for Sunset New Zealand’s Christchurch Edition Session #5 "SPECIAL WĀHINE NIGHT EDITION". The selection of DJs playing at the event will bring the best and happiest of house music, with an all female line up: Emma from Queenstown, Becky from Auckland, Lenni Vibe from Queenstown and Speedielokzz from Christchurch.

Grab a ticket from $15 here and join for the fifth Sunset New Zealand experience in Christchurch.

Christchurch Heritage Festival 2023

Discover and explore the heritage of our communities with over two weeks of walks, talks, open days, exhibitions and more. The Christchurch Heritage Festival kicks off on Friday and runs until 23 October. Check out these Heritage Festival events you can get involved in this weekend:

Akaroa French Festival

The biennial event celebrating the unique culture and heritage of New Zealand’s French settlement is underway this weekend in the harbourside town of Akaroa. The 3-day weekend event will be at the Akaroa Recreational Ground, where guests can enjoy some live music, taste local food and wine as well as lots of French cuisine – or take in the local fashion show and a French cooking demonstration. The festival will be kicking off on Friday from 4:30pm – 10pm, Saturday from 8:30am to 11pm, and Sunday from 10:30am to 4pm. Take a look at all events in the Akaroa French Festival here.

Whakaraupō Time Warp Walk

Come along and weave your way through our shared history on the Whakaraupō Time Warp Walk – where every step forward is a step back in time. Embark on a nostalgic journey around the scenic Whakaraupō harbour, from the vibrant Ōhinehou Lyttelton township, to the bustling Te Ana Marina, and along the picturesque coastal promenade to Magazine and Corsair bays. Experience the juxtaposition of past and present through 24 photographic stands along the way, each offering a framed glimpse into our past. Guided and self-guided walks are available over the weekend for just $10, find more information here.

Introduction to Radio Controlled Model Yacht Sailing

Come along to the Christchurch Model Yacht Club clubhouse in North Hagley Park and have a go at model yacht sailing with club members on Victoria Lake this Sunday. The club was established in 1898 and is New Zealand’s oldest Model Yacht Club. The club celebrated its 125th anniversary earlier this year. The club will provide one-on-one supervised tuition using state of the art model yachts. The clubhouse is beside the Armagh Street car park, Botanic Gardens, and this session will be on from 10am to 3pm.

Take a look at all events happening throughout the Heritage Festival here, including Sutton Heritage House and Garden Open Day, Living History Walk, and Spirited Cemetery Tours - Barbadoes Street Cemetery.

