Luxon visits ram-raid victims in North Canterbury

National Party leader Christopher Luxon chats with owner of Rangiora Flowers and Dairy Shailesh Vallabh during his street walk in Rangiora. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Christopher Luxon visited ram-raid victims as he took his campaign to the streets of Rangiora and Kaiapoi on Monday.

The National Party leader was met by around 50 supporters and a large media contingent as he walked around High Street in Rangiora, and Williams Street in Kaiapoi, visiting retailers who have been hit by crime.

Luxon visited Rangiora Flowers and Dairy and Rangiora Showcase Jewellers, both targeted by ram-raids.

He spoke with supporters and members of the public, before doing a stand-up with media at the Rangiora RSA.

Rangiora Showcase Jewellers owner Julienne Stewart told Luxon about the store being raided by four 13-year-olds overnight in March.

‘‘It is unfortunate that it has happened, but the good thing is no one was here.’’

Luxon said a National-led government would bring in ‘‘real consequences’’ for crimes, whether in local shops or in homes.

‘‘We have heaps of excuses in this country at the moment, but we need to teach responsibility.

‘‘If parents aren’t doing it we need to step in because we can’t write these young people off.’’

National wanted to introduce a 'young serious offender' category for 15 to 17-year-olds who commit crimes.

The party has also campaigned on young offender military academies - or boot camps. Youth offenders would be sent to boot camps for up to 12 months before being rehabilitated back into the community under supervision, National says.

Community organisations would be ‘‘empowered’’ and funded to support the rehabilitation, he said.

The boot camp idea has faced criticism for being ineffective. A similar approach set up by National in 2010 was later scrapped and research found the camps did not work.

Mr Luxon was joined by Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith, Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell, Waimakariri candidate and Youth spokesperson Matt Doocey and other Canterbury candidates.

By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

■ Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.