Riccarton eye up Hagley Oval homecoming

Riccarton wicketkeeper Jared Cookson tries to stump Sydenham’s Richy Faust. PHOTO: KEVIN CONGDON

Riccarton are hoping for a Hagley Oval homecoming should they make the finals of the premier T20 competition.

One semi-final and the final of the competition will be played at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

The final will be held under lights – the first club game to do so.

Riccarton was forced to play at Upper Riccarton Domain when Hagley Oval became Christchurch’s premier international cricket ground after the earthquakes.

However, their clubrooms remain at the ground.

If they qualify fourth for the finals, Riccarton will play their first game at the ground since 2017.

Riccarton’s Blake Doherty pulls one away off Archie Goodrick. PHOTO: KEVIN CONGDON

Coach Darrin Entwistle said a homecoming would be welcomed by the club.

“Our home ground has always been Hagley Oval, with the clubrooms still there, so to be able to play there would be fantastic.”

With two rounds remaining, both to be played on Saturday, Riccarton are currently fourth – occupying the last semi-final spot.

They play Heathcote and Lancaster Park knowing two wins, or just a win over closest rivals Lancaster Park, would see them into the semis.

Entwistle said it was the next step towards their eventual goal of winning the title – just a year after being promoted from the second-tier championship.

“We’re out to win both of those (games). If we can make a semi-final, we’re on our way to achieving one of our goals. It’s a long shot, but we’re still on.”

The penultimate round of matches at 10.30am on Saturday sees leaders Old Boys Collegians take on East Shirley, second-placed Burnside play away to third-placed Sydenham, Heathcote play Riccarton and Lancaster Park meet St Albans.

In the final round at 2.30pm, Heathcote play Burnside, East Shirley host St Albans, Lancaster Park play Riccarton and Sydenham meet Old Boys.

T20 premiership points

Old Boys 25; Burnside 20; Sydenham 20; Riccarton 15; Lancaster Park 10; St Albans 5; East Shirley 5; Heathcote 0