Money taken after big pokie win at Canterbury bar

A group of men who were in the bar at the same time are the focus of police inquiries. It is believed they watched her being paid, and then quickly swooped.
The incident happened at The Famous Grouse Hotel in Lincoln two weeks ago.
After she was paid out at the bar, the men who had been sitting nearby went over and congratulated her.
While she was distracted the money disappeared from her handbag.
She only realised it was gone after she left the hotel.
Police have taken CCTV security camera footage from the hotel which shows the men going over to the woman and mobbing her in a congratulatory way.
The footage also captures a hand from one of the men going towards the bag.
Police say they may have identified one of the group but aren’t saying anymore about the incident.
The Selwyn Times understands the men are from the Amberley area.