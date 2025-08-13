Fat-clogged pipes costing ratepayers

A new trade wastewater bylaw could help address emerging issues in Waimakariri’s wastewater system. Photo: North Canterbury News

"Fat clogging" is costing ratepayers as a Canterbury council works to keep the wastewater system flowing in its district.

The Waimakariri District Council will consider creating two bylaws to manage wastewater in the district.

Council senior policy analyst Dianna Caird said the growing number of hospitality businesses was creating new issues with ‘‘fat clogging’’, with cooking fats in the wastewater increasing the cost to maintain the system.

‘‘A trade waste bylaw will look to improve the clarity around these concerns.’’

Council staff have completed a review of the council’s wastewater bylaw, which was written in 2015, and found the scope of the existing bylaw is too large.

Ms Caird said wastewater would be better managed with separate bylaws for trade waste and domestic wastewater.

‘‘People discharging are generally doing the right thing, we just need to teak it to make it easier for people to comply,’’ she said.

She said a new trade wastewater bylaw would need to reflect changes in the new wastewater legislation which is due out later this year.

Water regulator Taumata Arowai is also planning new wastewater standards, which will need to be complied with.

The council plans to consult on a new wastewater bylaw(s) early next year.

The Waimakariri District Council is beefing up its in-house water services business unit in line with the Government’s Local Water Done Well legislation, with its water service delivery plan approved by the Department of Internal Affairs last month.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

