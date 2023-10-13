Motorcyclist killed after Northern Motorway crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A motorcyclist has died following a crash which closed Dunedin's Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) for several hours today.
The collision involving a car and motorcycle happened shortly after 10am in the Mt Cargill area.
In a statement this afternoon, police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.
There were no other injuries.
Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency advised about 3.30pm that the highway had reopened, after being closed between Harvey St in Waitati and Great King St.
Three fire appliances and multiple ambulances and police cars attended.
Tarpaulins were put up to screen the crash from onlookers.
A number of motorcycles were parked in the vicinity.
A short time before the crash a group of motorcyclists roared through Dunedin, heading north.