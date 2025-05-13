Mt Hutt aiming for first May opening since 2009

Mt Hutt has not opened so early in the season since 2009. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury's Mt Hutt ski field is planning to open two weeks early - if weather conditions remain favourable.

More than one metre of snow fell on the slopes in early May, providing enough cover to open on King's Birthday weekend on May 31.

Mt Hutt ski manager James McKenzie told Midday Report the ski field had not opened in autumn for years.

"We haven't seen this for about 16 years. 2009 was our first May opening since this side of the millennium, so it's pretty exciting," he said.

McKenzie said a snowcat vehicle was already doing "quite a bit of a dig-out" to clear a fence buried in snow in preparation for the opening.

"It's all buried under snow and we have to sort of have to lift that netting fence up so that we can get operational," he said.

Clearing snow on Mt Hutt. Photo: Supplied

While snow had melted off lower parts of the mountain because of a north-westerly wind, there was still a good base of snow on the upper mountain, where about 50 to 80 centimetres of snow remained, McKenzie said.

"Looking at what we've got on the ground now, it is a fantastic start to the 2025 winter season for a southern ski field. So, we're just keeping our fingers crossed that it holds in there," he said.

Mt Hutt was originally scheduled to open on June 13.

Otago skifields Cardrona and Coronet Peak are scheduled to open on June 14.