Munro wins mayorship by clear margin

The Mackenzie District has a new mayor.

Former councillor Anne Munro received 1333 votes to Robin McCarthy’s 281, meaning she will take possession of the mayoral chains from retiring mayor Graham Smith.

She will lead a much-changed council. As of last night’s progress votes, three new councillors will represent the Pukaki ward - Kerry Athol Bellringer (382), Karen Morgan (373), and Scott Aronsen (308).

Just one incumbent councillor will return for the Opuha ward. Murray Cox was re-elected with 600 votes, alongside newcomers Phillipa Guerin (707) and Rit Fisher (640).

There was no election for the newly created Tekapo ward’s one vacancy, as former Pukaki ward councillor Matt Murphy was unopposed.

The voter return as at Saturday night was 53.98%.

Meanwhile in the Waimate district, incumbent Mayor Craig Rowley won re-election to a fourth term over challenger Rick Stevens with 1522 votes to 1127.

Mr Stevens (858) was elected to the council’s Waimate ward, along with incumbent Sharyn Cain (1110), Peter Collins (934) and John Begg (817).

Newcomer Lisa Small (208) was elected to the Lower Waihao ward, while Colin Pankhurst was elected unopposed to the Hakataramea-Waihaorunga ward and Sandy McAlwee and Tom O’Connor were elected unopposed to the Pareora-Otaio-Makikihi ward.

The voter return was 49.77%, or 2800 votes.

As for Environment Canterbury’s two South Canterbury/Otuhituhi seats, incumbent Peter Scott (9711) will be joined by Nick Ward (9987).

