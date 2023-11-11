Saturday, 11 November 2023

One dead after Rakaia crash

    A person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 at Rakaia, north of Ashburton, this morning.

    Police said the two-vehicle crash happened about 10.20am and there were initially reports of serious injuries.

    In an update just before midday police confirmed a person had died at the scene.

    The Serious Crash Unit has been called in and an investigation is under way.

    Both lanes of the highway are blocked and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.

    It is the second fatal crash on South Island roads in the last 24 hours. A person was killed in a crash south of Picton about 9pm yesterday.

