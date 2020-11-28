Saturday, 28 November 2020

One killed in three car crash near Rangiora

    Police have confirmed one person has died and another three have been hospitalised in a crash involving a horse float just outside Rangiora in North Canterbury.

    Police were alerted to the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plaskett and Oxford roads about 3.55pm.

    Multiple St John, fire and police vehicles have rushed to the scene.

    A spokeswoman for St John said two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and two managers attended after getting the call at 3.56pm.

    One person was rushed to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries, while two others were also hospitalised with moderate injuries.

    One of the vehicles had been towing a horse float, said a spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, which sent three crews from the nearby Rangiora station.

    The horse has been removed.

    The 100km/h stretch of road has experienced several bad crashes in recent years.

    The road has now reopened. 

     

