Person trapped after two-car crash; airlifted to Christchurch Hospital

The crash on Harmans Gorge Rd in North Canterbury. Photo: George Heard

A person was trapped in a car after a crash in North Canterbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at the intersection of Harmans Gorge and Woodstock Rds about 10am on Friday.

The crash scene was between Oxford and Sheffield, north of the Waimakariri River.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a person was freed about 10.50am.

A NZME reporter at the scene said the crash involved two cars.

The engine of one of the vehicles was badly damaged in the impact.

A St John spokesperson said one person was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

The Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter, two fire appliances and five police vehicles were called to the scene.

It was the second crash in North Canterbury on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Tram Rd, Ohoka, about 7am when a car overturned. One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.