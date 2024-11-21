Thursday, 21 November 2024

Police investigate 'unexplained' death in Canterbury

    A police investigation has been launched after an "unexplained" death in a rural Canterbury town.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the sudden death at a Cheviot property in the Hurunui District just before 4pm on Wednesday.

    Police are making inquiries into the death and a scene examination was undertaken, the spokesperson said.

    "At this stage, the circumstances around the death are being treated as unexplained and police are making enquiries into the circumstances."

