Police investigate 'unexplained' death in Canterbury

A police investigation has been launched after an "unexplained" death in a rural Canterbury town.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the sudden death at a Cheviot property in the Hurunui District just before 4pm on Wednesday.

Police are making inquiries into the death and a scene examination was undertaken, the spokesperson said.

"At this stage, the circumstances around the death are being treated as unexplained and police are making enquiries into the circumstances."