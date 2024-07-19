Residents fighting Canterbury landfill plan gain another ally

About 100 people packed into the Ashley Rugby Club rooms in February to express their opposition to a proposed landfill at White Rock in North Canterbury. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Community concerns over the environmental impact of a proposed landfill in Canterbury have led to a local community board taking a stand.

The Rangiora-Ashley Community Board will make a submission against a landfill being proposed by Christchurch firm Protranz Earthmoving Ltd at its quarry at White Rock, near North Loburn.

Protranz has lodged resource consent applications with Environment Canterbury and the Waimakariri District Council to construct and operate a proposed landfill for the disposal of building and demolition waste, and contaminated soil material.

Board chairperson Jim Gerard said the community board members decided to stand alongside the local community, who were concerned about the risks to groundwater and the local Karetu River.

He said the board would seek financial assistance from the Waimakariri District Council to seek specialist advice to help prepare its submission.

‘‘We are representing the community so we need to ensure whatever information we do present, is presented as well as it is able to be.’’

At a recent meeting, a sub-committee of Mr Gerard and board members Ivan Campbell and Kirstyn Barnett, who represent the board’s Ashley sub-division, was appointed to work on the submission.

Mr Gerard said he had met with White Rock and North Loburn residents to discuss their concerns.

‘‘We talked about what we were doing and have kept them informed.’’

A residents’ group is preparing its own submission.

Oxford residents and the Oxford-Ohoka Community Board were recently successful in their opposition to a proposed landfill at View Hill, near Oxford.

Questions have been raised about whether another landfill is needed, given the Kate Valley Landfill, a regional landfill in North Canterbury, has plenty of capacity.

‘‘It is particularly well managed and internationally noted for its operation,’’ Mr Gerard said.

‘‘We would hope any consent, if granted, will cover all of those things.’’

The Burwood Landfill in Christchurch had its consent to operate extended last month for another two years to June 2026, because it has yet to reach its capacity.

Around 100 White Rock and Loburn residents attended a public meeting in February and have since formed an incorporated society to organisation the opposition to the landfill proposal.

Spokesperson Mike McCaleb said there ‘‘was a high degree of anger, disappointment and resentment’’ expressed by people throughout North Canterbury.

‘‘So many people were depressed, stressed and feeling hopeless about their ability to affect the proceedings.’’

Buoyed by the recent Oxford landfill decision, the residents now feel more confident.

‘‘We are a small community with a big heart. We have many passionate and committed professionals in our community.’’

Mr McCaleb said residents were concerned about the potential environmental damage to the Karetu River, which feeds into the Okuku River and then the Ashley / Rakahuri River.

Increased truck movements were another concern, particularly trucks carrying asbestos and other contaminants to the landfill.

Protranz general manager Shaun Coakley said he respected the community board’s decision.

‘‘We knew the development of critical infrastructure such as a managed fill landfill would attract attention from the local community, hence our decision to voluntarily publicly notify.

‘‘Whether by providing additional information that clarifies their issues or collaborating to establish consent conditions that mitigate their concerns, we're committed to an open dialogue.’’

Consents have been lodged with both Environment Canterbury and the Waimakariri District Council, and are on hold, awaiting more information.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.